Yard Goats Slam Patriots 19-4 in Somerset

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, NJ- Cole Carrigg cranked a grand slam home run and the Yard Goats took advantage of 11 Somerset walks and defeated the Patriots by the score of 19-4 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The 19 runs scored are the most runs scored in any game in franchise history. It is the second time this season the Yard Goats have established a new mark for runs in a game as they scored 16 runs April 6th vs Somerset at Dunkin' Park. Carrigg had three hits and drove in five runs, Braiden Ward had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs and Kyle Karros and Nic Kent each drove in three runs as the Yard Goats improved to 2-2 on the six-game road trip. Mason Albright pitched five innings to earn his second straight win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning as Cole Carrigg came home on a wild pitch by Somerset starter Baron Stuart. The Patriots tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the inning when Garrett Martin doubled home Rafael Flores against Hartford starter Mason Albright.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on another wild pitch by Stuart as Juan Guerrero scored. Later in the inning, Braiden Ward smashed a two-run double to right field, scoring Jose Cordova and Zach Kokoska to make it 4-1 Yard Goats.

Hartford added five runs in the third inning and knocked Stuart from the game. Jose Cordova had an RBI single, Nic Kent added a two-run double and Kyle Karros contributed with a two RBI single to make it a 9-1 game. Cole Carrigg cranked the Yard Goats second grand slam home run this season off reliever Luis Pacheco in the sixth inning to make it 13-1.

Somerset scored two runs in the fourth inning but the Yard Goats answered with another big inning and put up six runs in the fifth inning to make it 19-3. The inning was highlighted by six consecutive hits with RBI's from Kent, Carrigg, Ward and Karros.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game road trip on Saturday evening at 6:05 PM. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Edgar Barclay will start for the Patriots. The game will be broadcast on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

