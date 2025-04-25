Johnson Homers in 3-2 Defeat

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Termarr Johnson smashed his third home run of the season, an opposite field game-tying shot in the eighth inning, but Altoona saw their five-game win streak halted in a 3-2 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Johnson's home run gave him a hit in his fifth straight game and has a hit in 13-of-16 games played this season.

Altoona gave Po-Yu Chen an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly from Mitch Jebb in the third inning. Chen needed just five pitches to set down the side in order in his first inning and cruised through his first four innings. The Baysox scratched out a run against Chen in the fifth inning to draw even when Creed Willems singled home Frederick Bencosme. Chen allowed one run in his outing on four hits and two walks, he struck out four and threw 75 pitches.

Chesapeake took the lead in the seventh when Adam Retzbach homered off lefty Cy Nielson. However, Johnson's blast in the eighth inning evened the game at two and set up Altoona for a chance to earn their sixth straight win.

The Baysox scored the game's winning run in the eighth inning against Valentin Linarez using a walk and two infield singles to load the bases. The winning run crossed home on a wild pitch thrown by Linarez.

The Curve continue a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday night. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Levi Wells on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

