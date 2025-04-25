Sanchez Spins Quality-Start Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-10) bounced back against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-7) at Mirabito Stadium on Friday night with a 5-0. New Hampshire plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning in the Friday night contest that was called after seven innings, due to rain.

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 1.29 ERA) faced the minimum batters after three innings and didn't give up a hit until Binghamton third baseman Wyatt Young knocked a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth. Sanchez pitched a quality start and allowed two hits and one walk, with five strikeouts in a 65-pitch effort.

Binghamton RHP Nolan McLean (L, 2-1) fell responsible for three runs on six hits and three walks after 5-1/3 innings pitched. Despite allowing no hits, Binghamton righty Alex Carrillo allowed two earned runs with two walks and recorded the final two outs of the five-run sixth.

Newly promoted shortstop Jay Harry knocked his first-career Double-A hit in his first at-bat to lead off the top of the second inning. In the top of the sixth, Harry drove a base hit to center field to break the scoreless game and give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

The flood gates opened after Harry's single as center fielder Devonte Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 2-0. Right fielder Gabriel Martinez made it 3-0 on a full-count walk and catcher Robert Brooks reached on an error that brought the score to 4-0. In the next at-bat, Brown sprinted home from third on a wild pitch to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, first baseman Peyton Williams tucked a double down the right field line and third baseman Charles McAdoo followed up with a four-pitch walk before the players were pulled from the field.

Second baseman Eddinson Paulino recorded a multi-hit game by going 2-for-2, including his third double that was hit 103 mph off the bat in the top of the fifth inning. Williams joined Paulino with a double of his own in the 5-0 win.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies kick off the weekend slate with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. RHP Ryan Watson (1-1, 2.25 ERA) takes the bump for New Hampshire and RHP Jonathan Pintaro (0-1, 4.66) will make the start for Binghamton.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2025

