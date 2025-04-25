Flying Squirrels, RubberDucks Postponed Friday in Akron

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - Friday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night at Canal Park. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, next Tuesday through Sunday at The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

