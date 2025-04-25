April 25, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ANOTHER EIGHTH INNING RALLY LEADS TO ANOTHER WIN Despite trailing 3-0 heading into the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs scored four unanswered runs to win 4-3 over Reading. Reading scored their first run in the first inning after a balk which allowed Aiden Miller to score which gave the Phils a 1-0 lead. In the sixth inning, Miller walked and then stole second base to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt advanced Miller to third base. Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller and increased Reading's lead to 2-0. In the seventh inning, Robert Moore layed down an RBI bunt single to make the score 3-0. Entering the bottom of the seventh, Blaze Jordan worked a leadoff walk to start the inning then Tyler Miller launched a two-run home run which cut the deficit to one run. In the bottom of the eighth, Jordan ripped an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. The next batter Tyler Miller hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3.

CRAZY EIGHTS The Sea Dogs have mounted comebacks in the eighth inning of every game this week so far. On Tuesday, they scored five runs in a 9-8 victory then on Wednesday they plated four runs again in the eighth inning in a 5-1 win over Reading. Last night, they Sea Dogs continued the trend driving home two runs in the eighth inning leading to a 4-3 victory.

BRAND WAS NAILS Jonathan Brand pitched a scoreless ninth inning last night, extending his scoreless streak to four outings. In his last four innings, he is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA with two saves. He has tossed 4.1 innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out 10.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding a nine-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with two triples, a home run and two RBI. He has also scored nine runs and has drawn seven walks.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division in the Eastern League. They are now 0.5 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies who are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The Reading Fightin Phils remain in last place in the division, 6.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 25, 2008 - Bubba Bell blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, lifting the Sea Dogs to a 6-4 victory over the Binghamton Mets. Portland hit four home runs on the night, including three off starter Jose Sanchez.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on April 19th at Hartford and allowed four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four. He gave up one home run. Sandlin has faced the Fightin Phils once this season on April 5th in Reading. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six. Sandlin gave up home run to Paul McIntosh.

