Martin's Mashing Highlights Mickey Night in Somerset Loss to Hartford

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Garrett Martin on game night

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday by a score of 19-4.

Hartford scored a franchise record 19 runs. With an attendance of 6,609, the Patriots played in front of their largest crowd of the season at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Baron Stuart (2.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his third start of the season.

RHP Cole Ayers (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) made his season debut with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Ayers has not given up a run in 8.1 innings over four outings this season across High-A and Double-A.

C Diomedes Hernandez (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) pitched in the eighth and ninth innings and was the first position player to pitch for the Patriots this season.

DH Garrett Martin (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K) hit an RBI double in the first inning and hit his third home run of the year in the fourth inning. Martin has brought home five RBI this series, more than any other Patriot. Martin's three home runs this season are tied for second on the team (Rafael Flores, Dylan Jasso). Dating back to 4/20, Martin is 5-for-17 (.294 BA) with 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, and 2 SB.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 1B, SF, RBI, 2 R) hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Flores paces Somerset and is tied for third in the Eastern League with 16 RBI this season.

