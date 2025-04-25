Miller's Walk-Off Homer Knocks out Fightin Phils 2-1

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-6) won their fourth-straight game over the Reading Fightin Phils (5-14) in walkoff fashion on Friday night. With the win, the Sea Dogs are now tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Tyler Miller drilled the walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Sea Dogs, 2-1. Miller finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Miller leads the Sea Dogs in home runs with four.

Reading got the scoring started in the fourth inning. With one out, Keaton Anthony singled and then scored a batter later on an RBI double by Trent Farquhar which gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a walk by Jhostynxon Garcia, he scored on RBI single by Miller.

RHP Reidis Sena (2-0, 2.08 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout and hitless innings allowing one walk and recording one strikeout. RHP Gunnar Mayer (0-1, 1.50 ERA) was tagged with the loss giving up the winning homer by Miller.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, April 24th at 1:00pm at Delta Dental Park. LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 0.84 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs while Reading will send RHP Eiberson Castellano (2-1, 0.90 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.