Erie Breaks Late Tie Under the Rain

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (13-6) took down Harrisburg (8-11) 8-5 in a rain-shortened game thanks to three eighth-inning runs.

Harrisburg scored first in the second inning against Erie starter Jake Miller. Nick Schnell and Cortland Lawson hit consecutive two-out doubles, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded with five runs against Harrisburg starter Hyun-il Choi in the third. With Jim Jarvis on first and two out, Trei Cruz singled to put two runners on. Max Anderson followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Thayron Liranzo then hit an opposite-field home run, plating three runs to give Erie a 4-1 lead. Jake Holton went back-to-back with Liranzo. His solo homer made it 5-1.

Harrisburg got a run back in the bottom of the third on three straight one-out singles, with Yohandy Morales making it 5-2 on his RBI hit.

Morales smoked a solo homer against Miller in the fifth, making it 5-3.

Miller finished five innings for the first time this season. He allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

In the sixth, Cayden Wallace tripled against RJ Petit. He scored on Schnell's sacrifice fly, making it 5-4.

In the seventh, Phillip Glasser reached on a throwing error by Jim Jarvis to begin the inning. After stealing second, Jeremy De La Rosa hit an infield single to put Glasser at third with one out. Morales then doubled to score Glasser and tie the game, but De La Rosa was thrown out at home to keep the game at 5-5.

Erie immediately got the lead back in the eighth against Holden Powell. Liranzo walked with one out and advanced to third on a double by Holton. After a walk to Chris Meyers loaded the bases, Eliezer Alfonzo's sacrifice fly gave Erie a 6-5 lead. A walk to Roberto Campos re-loaded the bases before Jarvis punched a two-run double, extending Erie's lead to 8-5.

Yosber Sanchez made his Double-A debut and worked a perfect eighth. He also got the first out of the ninth inning before the rain forced a delay. After a 34-minute delay, the game was called final.

Petit (3-0) was credited with the win over Powell (0-1). Sanchez earned the save in his debut.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. as Garrett Burhenn pitches against Kyle Luckham.

