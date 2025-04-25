Friday April 25 Game Between RubberDucks and Flying Squirrels Postponed Due to Rain

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Friday, April 25 has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 26. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m.

The doubleheader on Saturday, April 26 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game are valid for the entire doubleheader.

Fans with a ticket to the April 25 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2025 regular season based on availability including the April 26 doubleheader.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

