Baysox Win Series Finale over Yard Goats

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took the series finale with a 5-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Sunday afternoon from Dunkin' Park.

Chesapeake (13-14) scored the game's first runs in the second on a two-run homer by Douglas Hodo III off Hartford starting right-hander Connor Staine (L, 1-2). It's the second homer of the series for Hodo and the fourth of the season, which is tied for the team lead. The outfielder finished with seven hits on the week.

Starting right-hander Braxton Bragg (W, 1-1) made his second start of the series and matched his season-high with eight strikeouts over five innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and one walk to earn his first Double-A win. In three outings at Double-A, Bragg has a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts over just four walks.

The Baysox extended their lead with three runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Max Wagner doubled in two in the eighth, one of his two extra base hits of the game, and Frederick Bencosme doubled in a run in the ninth to give Chesapeake a 5-1 lead.

The bullpen of Houston Roth, Daniel Lloyd, and Keagan Gillies combined for four shutout innings and five strikeouts. All three relievers combined to set down the final 12 Hartford (16-10) batters in a row.

Chesapeake begins the second half of its 12-game road trip against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday, May 6 at 6:00 pm from Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.