May 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







GAME ONE LOSS The Sea Dogs fell in the first game of what was scheduled to be a doubleheader yesterday. The Fisher Cats struck first. After a leadoff single by Yohendrick Pinango, he moved to third on a single by Charles McAdoo. Tyler Uberstine then committed a balk allowing Pinango to score and putting New Hampshire ahead, 1-0. RHP Ryan Jennings (3-1, 3.75 ERA) earned the win tossing 3.1 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-1, 3.75 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.

GAME TWO WASHOUT Due to consistent heavy rain, the second game of yesterday's doubleheader was postponed until today. The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will have played eight games in six days by the end of the series. The two doubleheaders for this week were due to makeups from the two games lost in Portland on April 12th and 13th due to snow and rain.

FIRST SINCE... Yesterday's 1-0 loss was the first 1-0 loss since August 20, 2024 against the Somerset Patriots. Grant Richardson scored on a double by Elijah Dunham in the top of the ninth inning for Somerset. RHP Hunter Dobbins had an excellent start for Portland spinning 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out seven.

PATIENCE PAYS OFF Jhostynxon Garcia leads the Sea Dogs with 16 walks and is second on the team with runs (15). On the other side, Garcia has struck out 18 time in 72 at bats.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 0.2 of a scoreless inning in yesterday afternoon. Through his last six games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 7.0 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking four and striking out 13.

WHAT'S ON DECK The Sea Dogs will return home for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox beginning on Tuesday, May 6th at 6pm. The Baysox were formerly known as the Bowie Baysox before rebranding during the offseason. The Sea Dogs have not faced the Baysox since August of 2023 when Portland went 2-4 at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 4, 2007 - Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket after appearing in just 17 games with the Sea Dogs to start the season. At the time of his promotion, Ellsbury was leading Minor League Baseball with a .452 average.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in the first game of the doubleheader. He last pitched on April 25th against Reading and allowed one run on four hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. He last faced the Fisher Cats on April 25th in Portland. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out a season-high six batters. The one run came across via an RBI single by Yohendrick Pinango.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2025

May 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.