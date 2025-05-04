Ducks Fall 3-2 in Sunday Finale

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks rally back late, but the Altoona Curve walked it off in the bottom of the ninth to win 3-2 on Sunday afternoon and earn a split of the six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

After a double play ball left a runner at third and two outs, Mitch Jebb lined a single into left field to score Sammy Siani from third and give Altoona the victory.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson kept the Curve off the scoreboard for most of the afternoon on Sunday. Altoona got to Peterson for two runs in the second on Wyatt Hendrie's two-run home run. But the right-hander quickly settled back in to finish his outing with 5.2 innings pitched allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four. Jake Miller worked a scoreless inning and a third. Alonzo Richardson tossed a scoreless eighth. Ross Carver got two outs in the ninth before allowing the Jebb single.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense finally cracked the scoreboard late on Sunday. Travis Bazzana opened the sixth inning with a single before stealing second base. Later in the inning, Jorge Burgos singled up the middle to score Bazzana and make it 2-1 Curve. In the ninth inning, Alex Mooney doubled to left before coming around to score on a Joe Lampe single to tie the game 2-2.

Notebook

Miller worked a scoreless 4.1 innings across three outings this week...The RubberDucks stole 11 bases in the series... Cooper Ingle picked up six hits in the series with five of the six being doubles...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 3,592.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will return to Akron to begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park. The series begins on Tuesday, May 6 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.