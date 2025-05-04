Patriots Rally Late, Hold off Squirrels in Finale

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed four later runs and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (8-19) split the six-game series with the Patriots (12-15) and had their three-game win streak snapped.

Richmond led 4-1 entering the seventh before an RBI double by Garrett Martin and a single by Max Burt closed the score to 4-3. In the top of the eighth, Rafael Flores hit a two-run homer off Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-2) to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Cole Ayers (Save, 1) entered out of the bullpen and worked a flyout from Bryce Eldridge to end the game.

An error by the Flying Squirrels gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the only run allowed by Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand over 4.2 innings.

In the bottom of the first, Cal Mitchell tied the game with an RBI single and Devin Mann gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead with a single.

Carter Howell belted a solo homer in the second to push the lead to 4-1. It was his third homer of the series.

Somerset relievers Will Brian, Kelly Austin (Win, 1-0), Heuston Morrill and Ayers held Richmond scoreless the rest of the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series on the road against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-3, 8.62) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at FNB Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from May 13-18. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

