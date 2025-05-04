Felix Reyes Walk off Homer Give Fightin Phils Extra Inning Win

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (7-18) took the final game of the series against the Harrisburg Senators (13-14) 4-3 in a walk off win.

The Reading Fightin Phils took the early lead in the bottom of the first with a lead-off home run from Robert Moore. The home run put them up 1-0.

Reading extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning as Robert Moore walked and Elio Prado doubled on a ground ball to center field. Aidan Miller had an RBI single that scored Moore. Reading was now up 2-0.

Harrisburg responded in the top of the third after CJ Stubbs hit a double on a line drive to center field. Viandel Pena got an RBI double, bringing home Stubbs, making it 2-1.

The Senators went on to tie it as Yohandy Morales singled on a line drive to right field and Pena ran it home. The game was tied up at 2-2.

The game remained scoreless as it entered extra innings. Viandel Pena started at second for Harrisburg in the top of the tenth. Phillip Glasser had an RBI single which scored Pena and the Senators took the lead 3-2.

Robert Moore started at second for Reading as they entered the bottom of the tenth. A wild pitch from Chance Huff allowed Moore to advance to third. Felix Reyes stepped up and hit a two-run home run. The Fightin Phils win it 4-3 in a walk-off. Wesley Moore (W, 1-1) gets the win for the night. The Senators took the series 4-2.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 13, through Sunday, May 18, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tuesday is Dinosaur Day and the first Education Day Game of the Season. Wednesday is also an Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Friday night features fireworks, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and The Learning Experience Wyomissing. Saturday is the first ever post-game Drone Show, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses & Hospital Week. Saturday will also be the first specialty jersey night of the season, as the R-Phils will wear Disney Cars Uniforms. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

