Dotel Dispatches Ten 'Ducks in 3-2 Win

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Wilber Dotel matched his career-high with ten strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball, and Mitch Jebb singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to finish off a 3-2 win for the Curve over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Dotel picked up two strikeouts in the first, second, fourth, and fifth inning and allowed his lone run around two singles and a stolen base in the sixth inning. Dotel's six innings were the longest by a Curve starter this year, he allowed just three hits and two walks in his outing.

Dotel is the first Curve starter to strike out ten batters in a game since Thomas Harrington did so last on July 20, 2024, at Somerset. Altoona starters rank fifth among Double-A clubs with a 2.96 ERA and second in WHIP with a 1.04 mark.

Wyatt Hendrie accounted for the first two runs of the game with a two-run homer off Akron starter Austin Peterson in the third inning.

After Akron drew even in the top of the ninth on a single from Joe Lampe, the Curve used back-to-back hits off righty Ross Carver to start the ninth inning. After Sammy Siani and Jack Brannigan singled, the Curve bounced into a double play. With two outs and Siani at third, Mitch Jebb singled him home with his second hit of the game to send Altoona to the victory.

Termarr Johnson added two hits out of the leadoff spot and Siani recorded his first three-hit game of the season on Sunday.

Justin Meis tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, his fourth consecutive outing without allowing a run.

The Curve open a six-game series at Erie's UPMC Park on Tuesday night, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Starters for Tuesday's game are to be announced; first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

