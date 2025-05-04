Portland Sweeps New Hampshire in Sunday Afternoon Doubleheader

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-9) bested the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-15) 6-5 in game one of the double-header on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game ahead of the second place Hartford Yard Goats.

Blaze Jordan (2) and Mikey Romero (5) each blasted home runs in the doubleheader. Romero is now tied for the team-lead in home runs with Tyler Miller. RHP Gabriel Jackson tossed 3.0 shutout innings to start game two allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out two.

Game One

New Hampshire started the scoring in the first inning. Yohendrick Pinañgo hit a leadoff single and then advanced to third on a double from RJ Schreck. The next batter Jace Bohrofen lined a two-run double that scored Pinañgo and Schreck, which put the Fisher Cats up 2-0.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third inning, the Sea Dogs mounted a rally. Two consecutive singles from Max Ferguson and Caden Rose put a runner in scoring position to start the inning. The next batter Mikey Romero lined an RBI single that scored Ferguson and trimmed the lead to 2-1. With runners on the corners, Romero (3) swiped second base. Following a strikeout, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a sacrifice fly which scored Rose and tied the game 2-2. Next, Blaze Jordan ripped a go-ahead RBI single that scored Romero and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats offense sparked again trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Charles McAdoo reached on a walk. Following a flyout, McAdoo (6) stole second base and then advanced to third on a single from Cade Doughty. Dasan Brown followed with an RBI single that scored McAdoo and knotted the game at 3-3.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning, Blaze Jordan (2) launched a go-ahead solo home run that gave Portland a 4-3 lead.

The Sea Dogs added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh inning. After Romero drew a leadoff walk, he was retired via a forceout off the bat of Jhostynxon Garcia, who reached on the play. The next batter Jordan reached base on a throwing error that advanced Garcia to third and allowed Jordan to get to second base. Then Ronald Rosario laced an RBI single that brought home both Garcia and Jordan and gave the Sea Dogs a 6-3 lead.

New Hampshire didn't go down without a fight. Trailing by three in the bottom of the seventh, Pinañgo was hit by a pitch who then exchanged words, benches cleared as Pinañgo was ejected and replaced by Ryan McCarty. After the kerfuffle, Schreck hit a two-run home run that cut the lead to 6-5.

RHP Wyatt Olds (4-1, 2.76 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six. RHP Devereaux Harrison (1-4, 6.48 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Game 2

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Mikey Romero (2) jacked a solo home run which gave Portland an early 1-0 lead.

Portland kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second. A two-out single from Caden Rose followed by an RBI double from Karson Simas which scored Rose, increased the Sea Dogs lead to 2-0.

Walks were a plenty in the bottom of the fourth inning. Blaze Jordan reached via a leadoff walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then two consecutive walks issued to Mark Kolozsvary and Drew Ehrhard loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Simas was walked which brought home Jordan which increased the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Portland once again went to work. A leadoff walk to Ahbram Liendo followed by a single from Jhostynxon Garcia put a runner in scoring position. After the next two batters were retired, a double steal attempted by Liendo (11) and Garcia (3) induced a throwing error that brought home Liendo and increased the score to 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth it was the Sea Dogs offense again. Rose hit a leadoff single then stole second base. Following two groundouts, Romero lined an RBI double that scored Rose and made the score 5-0.

New Hampshire struck back in the top of the seventh. Charles McAdoo singled to start the inning. Then Peyton Williams was walked. A flyout moved McAdoo to third base. The next batter Ryan McCarty grounded out but brought home McAdoo to make the score 5-1. The rain started to fall and the game was called and ended with a final score of 5-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

RHP Alex Hoppe (1-0, 2.63 ERA) earned the win pitching 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts. RHP Bobby Milacki (0-2, 3.38 ERA) was given the loss tossing 2.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before welcoming in the Chesapeake Baysox for a six-game series beginning May 6th at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. Both starting pitchers for Tuesday are TBA.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.