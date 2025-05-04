Baysox Bullpen Tough on Yard Goats

May 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Chesapeake bullpen retired all twelve batters they faced as the Chesapeake Baysox defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 in front of a sellout crowd (6,308) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Douglas Hodo III's fourth home run of the season gave the Baysox an early 2-0 lead in the second. Hartford responded in the fourth when Juan Guerrero scored on a wild pitch from Baysox starter Braxton Bragg. A pair of run-scoring doubles from Max Wagner and Frederick Bencosme gave the Baysox a 5-1 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth. Yard Goats reliever Evan Shawver was perfect in 2.1 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced. The Yard Goats won the series, taking four of the six games and will begin a six-game road trip in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, Chesapeake scored first in the second inning, when Douglas Hodo III hit a two-run home run off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, giving the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

Hartford answered when they scored a run in the bottom of the fourth off Baysox starter Braxton Bragg. Juan Guerrero reached base on a single, and advanced to third before scoring on a wild pitch, cutting the Baysox lead to 2-1.

Chesapeake increased their lead in the eighth when Max Wagner hit a two-run double into right field, making it a 4-1 ballgame. Frederick Bencosme added a run in the ninth, when he hit an RBI-double into right field, increasing the Chesapeake lead to 5-1.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to New Hampshire to begin a six-game series against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night May 6th (5:35 pm). RHP Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcasted on the free Audacy app.

WP: Braxton Bragg (1-1)

LP: Connor Staine (1-2)

Time: 2:24

