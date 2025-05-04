Erie Game One One-Hitter Highlights Sunday Split

The SeaWolves (17-10) and Binghamton (15-11) split a doubleheader on Sunday. Erie won the opener 1-0 and Binghamton took the second game 6-4 to split the six-game series.

Erie starter Joseph Montalvo twirled a gem in the first game. Montalvo threw five hitless innings, allowing one walk and two strikeouts. D'Andre Smith's infield single against Austin Bergner in the sixth inning was Binghamton's only hit.

Max Anderson's RBI single against Rumble Ponies starter Jonah Tong in the fifth inning held up as the lone run of the game.

Montalvo (2-0) earned the win over Tong (0-2). Bergner picked up his first save of the season.

In game two, Erie got off to a quick start when Eduardo Valencia drove a two-run home run in the first inning against Binghamton opener Dakota Hawkins.

In the third inning, Roberto Campos smacked an RBI double against Trey McLoughlin to make it 3-0. Eliezer Alfonzo scored Campos on a single to make it 4-0.

Erie starter Troy Melton started game two with four scoreless innings. In the fifth, he allowed a single to Matt O'Neill and a double to Wyatt Young. Troy Watson replaced Melton. Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI groundout to score O'Neill, making it 4-1. Ryan Clifford then lined an RBI single to score Young and make it 4-2, which closed the final line on Melton. Later in the inning, Nick Lorusso had an RBI groundout to score Clifford and make it 4-3.

Yosber Sanchez took over in the fifth for Erie. After he got the first two outs, Young slapped another double to extend the inning. Hernandez then singled to score Young and tie the game. Hernandez went to second base on the throw. Nick Morabito then hit a soft ground ball for an infield single. On the play, Sanchez threw wildly to first base for an error, allowing Hernandez to score with the go-ahead run.

William Lugo blasted a solo homer against Drew Sommers in the seventh, making it 6-4 Binghamton.

Erie loaded the bases with two out in the seventh against Ryan Lambert. Lambert struck out Valencia to end the game and lock down his first Double-A save. Hunter Parsons (1-0) earned the win over Sanchez (0-1).

Erie kicks off a six-game series against Altoona in the second half of a 12-game homestand. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:05 p.m.

