Four Unanswered Runs Fuel Patriots Comeback, Split Series with Richmond Sunday

Somerset Patriots catcher Rafael Flores

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the finale of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Sunday by a score of 5-4.

Somerset scored four unanswered runs to retake the lead and ultimately win. Patriots pitching held the Flying Squirrels hitless through the final five innings.

RHP Gage Ziehl (4.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 4 K) made his Double-A debut and did not factor into the decision.

Ziehl became the first member of the Yankees' 2024 draft class to appear for Double-A Somerset.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the seventh inning to earn his first win in his seventh outing out of the bullpen.

Austin made his first appearance since a week-long stint on the injured list. Austin is the only reliever in the Eastern League with a 0.00 ERA and at least seven appearances.

RHP Cole Ayers (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) faced the final batter of the game and picked up his first save with Somerset in his first save opportunity and fourth appearance out of the bullpen.

Ayers has three saves this season, picking up his first two with High-A Hudson Valley.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) blasted a two-run home run in the eighth inning to bring in the game-winning run.

Flores paced Somerset with 10 hits this series and finished 10-for-27 (.370/.414/.704) with 2 HR and 5 RBI. At the conclusion of the game, Flores leads the Eastern League with 23 RBI, 31 H, 9 2B, 15 XBH, and 58 TB. Flores is tied for second in the Eastern League with six home runs. Flores has hits in 14 of his last 16 games of which he is 22-for-66 (.333/.357/.636) with 4 HR, 12 XBH, and 15 RBI.

2B DJ LeMahieu (1-for-3, BB, R) played seven innings at second base in his sixth game of major league rehab with Somerset.

On this rehab assignment, LeMahieu is 7-for-16 (.438/.500/.688) with 1 HR and 3 RBI.

DH Antonio Gomez (3-for-4, 2B) picked up his first multi-hit game of the season and his first multi-hit showing at Double-A.

SS Max Burt (2-for-5) legged out an infield RBI single in the seventh inning.

Burt extended his hit streak to six games, tied for the third longest active hit streak in the Eastern League.

