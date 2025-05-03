Sea Dogs Fall in the First Game of Doubleheader, Second Is Postponed Due to Rain

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-9) fell in the first game of the scheduled doubleheader, 1-0, to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-14). The second game was postponed due to rain. The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will now play a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 4th beginning at 12:05pm in Manchester.

In game one, the Fisher Cats struck first. After a leadoff single by Yohendrick Pinango, he moved to third on a single by Charles McAdoo. Tyler Uberstine then committed a balk allowing Pinango to score and putting New Hampshire ahead, 1-0.

RHP Ryan Jennings (3-1, 3.75 ERA) earned the win tossing 3.1 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-1, 3.75 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet for two games tomorrow, May 4th at 12:05pm. RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will start game one for the Sea Dogs while the Fisher Cats will send RHP Devereaux Harrison (1-3, 6.52 ERA) to the bump. Both teams are TBA for game two.

