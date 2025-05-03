Mace the Ace and Bazzana's Bomb Help Ducks Win 5-3

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Tommy Mace dominated for six innings and Travis Bazzana homered late to help the Akron RubberDucks defeat the Altoona Curve 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

After Altoona pulled within a run in the seventh and came close to tying the game in the eighth, the RubberDucks looked for some insurance in the ninth. Bazzana lined a two-out solo home run deep to left to stretch the Akron lead to 5-3.

Mound Presence

Mace allowed a single to Termarr Johnson to open the bottom of the first, but the right-hander quickly settled in and did not allow another Altoona hit until the sixth. In total, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out four. Magnus Ellerts allowed three runs in two thirds of an inning and left with the bases loaded in the seventh. Zane Morehouse got the final out in the seventh before tossing a scoreless eighth. Davis Sharpe worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense backed Mace's strong outing with a big sixth inning. Cooper Ingle opened the inning with a walk before advancing to third on Kahlil Watson's single. Jorge Burgos lined a single up the middle to plate Ingle and make it 1-0 Akron. After a wild pitch scored Watson, Alex Mooney singled home Burgos to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. Justin Boyd capped the big inning by singling home Mooney to make it 4-0 Akron.

Notebook

Mace has won three straight starts...Bazzana has two of his three Double-A homers this week against Altoona...Burgos leads the RubberDucks with 21 RBI...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 3,278.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (2-0, 0.86 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (0-0, 3.26 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.