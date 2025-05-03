Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Erie, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA - Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Saturday's Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game beginning at 12:05 p.m. and the second game starting approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can listen to both games on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, as well as on the WNBF app. Pregame coverage begins Sunday at 11:50 a.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

