Senators Pound Reading, 9-1
May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat Reading 9-1 Saturday night at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game went into a delay in the middle of the fifth inning and was then called giving the Sens the win. Harrisburg scored four in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth. Three Senators pitchers held Reading in check before the rain came.
THE BIG PLAY(S)
Cayden Wallace hit a two-run home run in the first inning giving the Senators a 3-0 lead and Jeremy De La Rosa followed with his first home run on the season giving the Sens a 4-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators had 12 hits for the fourth game in the series. Phillip Glasser went 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored and missed a chance for five or six hits with the game shortened by rain. YoYo Morales and Wallace both had two hits. Wallace drove in three runs and Morales drove in two runs. Miguel Gomez, Garret Davila and Luke Young combined to allow just three hits and one run. Davila earned his first win.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2025
- Senators Pound Reading, 9-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Whitman, Gates Take No-Hit Bid into Ninth in Squirrels' Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Harrisburg Downs Reading in Rain-Shortened Game - Reading Fightin Phils
- Vargas Breaks Up No-Hitter in 9th, Patriots Fall to Richmond Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Bats Come Alive in Saturday Night Win - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yard Goats' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short - Hartford Yard Goats
- Barco Sets Franchise Record for Longest Scoreless Streak in 5-3 Loss to Akron - Altoona Curve
- Mace the Ace and Bazzana's Bomb Help Ducks Win 5-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Schreck's Diving Catch in Seventh Secures Game One Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Fall in the First Game of Doubleheader, Second Is Postponed Due to Rain - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Reading - Harrisburg Senators
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Erie, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed May 3 - Erie SeaWolves
- May 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watson Matches Career-High with Seven Innings of Scoreless Ball - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.