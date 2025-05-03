Senators Pound Reading, 9-1

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators beat Reading 9-1 Saturday night at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game went into a delay in the middle of the fifth inning and was then called giving the Sens the win. Harrisburg scored four in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth. Three Senators pitchers held Reading in check before the rain came.

THE BIG PLAY(S)

Cayden Wallace hit a two-run home run in the first inning giving the Senators a 3-0 lead and Jeremy De La Rosa followed with his first home run on the season giving the Sens a 4-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had 12 hits for the fourth game in the series. Phillip Glasser went 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored and missed a chance for five or six hits with the game shortened by rain. YoYo Morales and Wallace both had two hits. Wallace drove in three runs and Morales drove in two runs. Miguel Gomez, Garret Davila and Luke Young combined to allow just three hits and one run. Davila earned his first win.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

