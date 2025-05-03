Baysox Bats Come Alive in Saturday Night Win

HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, ended their season-long five-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Saturday night from Dunkin' Park.

First pitch was delayed two hours and 10 minutes due to inclement weather.

Chesapeake (12-14) struck for four runs in the first two innings. Creed Willems hit his league-leading ninth double of the season to bring home the Baysox first run of the game before Max Wagner doubled the lead with an RBI single to center. Silas Ardoin singled in a pair in the second to give the Baysox a 4-1 lead.

In the fourth, Jalen Vasquez hit his first homer of the season and his first at Double-A with a solo shot off Hartford starting right-hander Blake Adams (L, 1-2). Vasquez reached base in all four plate appearances in just his second Double-A game, including two walks and a single.

Starting right-hander Cohen Achen made his first professional start and his Double-A debut in place for Alex Pham, who was placed on the injured list on Saturday afternoon due to right forearm inflammation. The 23-year-old threw 4.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in a no decision. Achen set down the final six batters faced by fanning four of them. Achen was selected by the Orioles in the 14th round of the 2024 Draft out of Lindsey Wilson College.

After Hartford (16-9) pulled within two in the bottom of the fifth, Frederick Bencosme extended Chesapeake's lead to three with an RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-3 Baysox.

Right-hander Peter Van Loon (W, 2-2) dealt 2.2 shutout innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win. Van Loon has a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched to start the season.

The Yard Goats scored two in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Baysox lead down to one after a two-run double by Juan Guerrero. However, right-hander Gerald Ogando (S, 1) punched out two and got Bryant Betancourt to fly out with the tying run at second to earn the save and secure the win for the Baysox.

It's Chesapeake's ninth one-run victory of the season, which continues to be the most amongst all Double-A clubs.

Chesapeake completes the first half of its 12-game road trip against Hartford tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 pm from Dunkin' Park. RHP Braxton Bragg is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Connor Staine for the Yard Goats.

