Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Reading

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (12-13) at Reading Fightin Phils (6-17)

Game 26 - Saturday, May 3, 6:45 p.m. - First Energy Stadium

RH Miguel Gomez vs RH Gabe Mosser

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series tonight at First Energy Stadium in Reading. This is the only trip to Reading for the Senators this season. The teams meet again June 3 through June 8 at FNB Field. The Senators have taken three of the four games played this week.

WHERE THEY STAND : The Senators begin play tonight 12-13, 4th place, four games behind Erie and Akron in the Southwest division. Reading is 6-17, 6th place, 9.5 games behind Hartford in the Northeast division.

LAST GAME: The Senators won their third game of the series against Reading with a 6-4 win Friday night at First Energy Stadium. The Senators had a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but five of the first six batters reached base and four scored for Reading. Michael Cuevas came on to face the tying run with one out and retired both batters he faced for his third save of the series. The Big Play -Three big plays for the Senators, all home runs in the fourth inning. Carlos De La Cruz and Viandel Pena hit solo home runs and Nick Schnell hit a two-run home run giving the Senators a 6-0 lead. Notes -Kyle Luckham went seven shutout innings, the longest outing by a Senators pitcher this season. The Senators pounded out four doubles and three home runs. The Senators had 12 hits for the third time in four games in the series. Schnell had three hits and Phillip Glasser had two hits. Harrisburg was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

ALUMNI REPORT : Daylen Lile, Brady House, Robert Hassell III, and Jackson Cluff combined for 15 hits, 8 RBIs, 9 runs, four doubles and 3 HRs in the Red Wings 15-14 10-inning win over Lehigh Valley Friday night.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; and #12 INF Yohandy Morales.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 26 active players. The roster has 15 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, two acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and one MiLB rule 5 pick.

UPCOMING DOCKET : After the six-game series in Reading which wraps up with a 5:15 p.m. game Sunday, the Senators return home to face the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a six-game series beginning next Tuesday. It will be the second time the Senators host Richmond this season at FNB Field.

THIRTY-EIGHT SEASONS OF SENATORS BASEBALL: This is the 38th season for the Senators since returning to the Eastern League in 1987. It is the 20th season as a Nationals affiliate. Prior to the Nat, they had a 14 season affiliation with the Montreal Expos and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY : 1989 : Reading right-hander Jason Grimsley no-hits the Senators on City Island, beating Harrisburg 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. The no-hitter is the first on City Island since pro baseball returns to Harrisburg in 1987.

LATEST TRANSATION(S): On 4/30 : RHP Marquis Grissom and OF Daylen Lile transferred from Harrisburg to Rochester. OF Jared McKenzie transferred from Wilmington to Harrisburg

