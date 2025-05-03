SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed May 3

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games, including tickets already in hand for Saturday's originally scheduled game. Gates for the May 4 doubleheader will open at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday's scheduled Back-2-Back Champs Hat giveaway, presented by Service Coordination Unlimited, will be rescheduled to a later date.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.