Vargas Breaks Up No-Hitter in 9th, Patriots Fall to Richmond Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Alexander Vargas on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Alexander Vargas on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game five of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Saturday by a score of 4-1.

Richmond pitchers combined for 8.1 no-hit innings. Richmond starting pitcher Joe Whitman had a perfect start with 10 K in 6.0 IP.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.

Sellers struck out seven batters for the third straight start. Sellers has punched out at least six batters in four of his five starts this season.

RHP Luis Pacheco (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) threw a season-high five strikeouts in ninth appearance out of the bullpen of the season.

SS Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, 2B, R) broke up the no-hitter in the ninth inning with a double down the right field line.

Vargas advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Antonio Gomez's sacrifice fly.

C Antonio Gomez (0-for-2, SF, RBI, 2 K) collected his first RBI at the Double-A level with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.