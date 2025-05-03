Vargas Breaks Up No-Hitter in 9th, Patriots Fall to Richmond Saturday
May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game five of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Saturday by a score of 4-1.
Richmond pitchers combined for 8.1 no-hit innings. Richmond starting pitcher Joe Whitman had a perfect start with 10 K in 6.0 IP.
RHP Trent Sellers (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.
Sellers struck out seven batters for the third straight start. Sellers has punched out at least six batters in four of his five starts this season.
RHP Luis Pacheco (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) threw a season-high five strikeouts in ninth appearance out of the bullpen of the season.
SS Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, 2B, R) broke up the no-hitter in the ninth inning with a double down the right field line.
Vargas advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Antonio Gomez's sacrifice fly.
C Antonio Gomez (0-for-2, SF, RBI, 2 K) collected his first RBI at the Double-A level with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
