Harrisburg Downs Reading in Rain-Shortened Game
May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (6-18) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (13-13) 9-1 in a six-inning rain-shortened game.
Harrisburg came out strong in the top of the first inning. Phillip Glasser got things started with a single on a ground ball to right field. Yohandy Morales doubled and Glasser scored. Cayden Wallace hit a two-run home run and Jeremy De La Rosa followed up with a solo home run. The Senators took the early lead 4-0.
Reading got their chance to respond in the bottom of the first when Keaton Anthony doubled on a sharp line drive to right field. Felix Reyes came in with a double of his own that scored Anthony, making it 4-1.
Harrisburg added to their lead in the top of the third. Yohandy Morales walked and Joe Naranjo singled on a ground ball to center field. Cayden Wallace singled and scored Morales, putting the Senators up 5-1.
Harrisburg continued to extend in the top of the fourth as Jared McKenzie started off with a single on a line drive to center field. Philip Glasser singled and McKenzie advanced to second. Nick Schnell made it to first and McKenzie scored off a fielding error by Keaton Anthony. Additionally, Glasser made it home after a throwing error by Andrick Nava. The Senators found themselves up 7-1.
Phillip Glasser came in with a lead-off home run in the top of the sixth making it 8-1. Nick Schnell walked and Yohandy Morales had an RBI triple and the Senators extended the game to 9-1.
Harrisburg defeated Reading in six innings 9-1. Garrett Davila (W, 1-2) took the win for the night.
The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for Reading and RHP Jarlin Susana will be on the mound for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
