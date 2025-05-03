Yard Goats' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short

May 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Cole Carrigg had three hits and scored two runs but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Chesapeake Baysox 6-5 in front of a sellout crowd (6,762) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth before Juan Guerrero cracked a two-run double scoring Nic Kent and Carrigg. However, the Baysox were able to record the final out with the tying run at second base, and stopped the Yard Goats 8-game home win streak. Yard Goats relievers Carson Skipper, Sam Weatherly and Alec Barger pitched well, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings.

The Baysox got on the board first, scoring two runs off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams in the first inning. First, Creed Willems hit an RBI-double into right field, then, Max Wagner hit an RBI-single into center field, giving the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the first, scoring one run off Baysox starter Cohen Achen. Cole Carrigg led off the frame with a single, before he scored on a sacrifice fly to center field from Jose Torres, cutting the Baysox lead to 2-1.

In the second inning, Silas Ardoin hit a two run-double into center field, extending the Baysox lead to 4-1. In the fourth inning, Jalen Vasquez hit a solo home run, his first of the season, making the score 5-1 Chesapeake.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cole Carrigg lined an RBI-single into left field that scored Zach Kokoska and made the score 5-2. Two batters later, Jose Torres roped an RBI-single into center field which scored Nic Kent, making it a 5-3 ballgame.

In the sixth inning, Frederick Bencosme hit an RBI-double to right field, extending the Chesapeake lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nic Kent and Cole Carrigg each recorded singles, before scoring when Juan Guerrero cracked a two- run double into left field, cutting the Yard Goats deficit to one.

The Yard Goats conclude their series against the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon May 4th (1:10 pm) at Dunkin' Park. It's Star Wars Day and Kids Run the Bases!! RHP Connor Staine will be on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Braxton Bragg who gets the start for the Baysox. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

