Cordova's Walk-off Home Run Leads Yard Goats to First Place

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Jose Cordova crushed a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth, as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Chesapeake Baysox 8-7 in 10 innings in front of a sellout crowd (6,342) on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The victory was the second straight extra innings win and eighth straight at home. The victory moved the Yard Goats into first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Yard Goats reliever Collin Baumgartner pitched two complete innings to earn his first win of the season.

The Yard Goats got on the board first in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs off Baysox starter Levi Wells. Nic Kent and Benny Montgomery were both hit by pitches, before they scored on a double that Bryant Betancourt roped down the right field line, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

The Baysox answered in the fifth inning when Noelberth Romero hit a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 2-1. In the sixth inning, Anthony Servideo hit a two-run single, giving the Baysox a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, GJ Hill lined an RBI-double into right field that scored Dyan Jorge and tied the game at 3. Two batters later, Cole Carrigg came in to pinch-hit and belted an RBI-single into right field which scored Jose Cordova and GJ Hill, giving Hartford a 5-3 lead. Finally, Benny Montgomery smacked an RBI-single into left field that scored Nic Kent, extending the Yard Goats lead to 6-3.

In the seventh inning, Creed Willems hit a two-run home run, his third of the season, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 6-5. In the bottom of the ninth, Creed Willems hit his second home run of the game, tying the game at 6-6.

After a Zach Kokoska double, the Yard Goats brought the potential-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not capitalize.

In the top of the tenth, Noelberth Romero hit an RBI-single into left field that scored the automatic runner Anthony Servideo from second and gave Chesapeake a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Dyan Jorge grounded out to second base which moved the automatic runner Juan Guerrero to third. The next batter, Jose Cordova crushed a two-run home run to left field, giving the Yard Goats the 8-7 win.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night May 3rd (6:10 pm) at Dunkin' Park. It's Baby You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Alex Pham who will start for the Baysox. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

