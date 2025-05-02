Senators Hang on against Reading for Thirds Straight Win

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators won their third game of the series against Reading with a 6-4 win Friday night at First Energy Stadium. The Senators had a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but five of the first six batters reached base and four scored for Reading. Michael Cuevas came on to face the tying run with one out and retired both batters he faced for his third save of the series.

THE BIG PLAY

Three big plays for the Senators, all home runs in the fourth inning. Carlos De La Cruz and Viandel Pena hit solo home runs and Nick Schnell hit a two-run home run giving the Senators a 6-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham went seven shutout innings, the longest outing by a Senators pitcher this season. The Senators pounded out four doubles and three home runs. The Senators had 12 hits for the third time in four games in the series. Schnell had three hits and Phillip Glasser had two hits. Harrisburg was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.