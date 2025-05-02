Senators Hang on against Reading for Thirds Straight Win
May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators won their third game of the series against Reading with a 6-4 win Friday night at First Energy Stadium. The Senators had a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but five of the first six batters reached base and four scored for Reading. Michael Cuevas came on to face the tying run with one out and retired both batters he faced for his third save of the series.
THE BIG PLAY
Three big plays for the Senators, all home runs in the fourth inning. Carlos De La Cruz and Viandel Pena hit solo home runs and Nick Schnell hit a two-run home run giving the Senators a 6-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Kyle Luckham went seven shutout innings, the longest outing by a Senators pitcher this season. The Senators pounded out four doubles and three home runs. The Senators had 12 hits for the third time in four games in the series. Schnell had three hits and Phillip Glasser had two hits. Harrisburg was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Ponies Take Game One, Drop Game Two to Split Friday Doubleheader in Erie - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Win Back-And-Forth Game in Extras - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox Walked-off for Second Straight Night in 10 Innings - Chesapeake Baysox
- Cordova's Walk-off Home Run Leads Yard Goats to First Place - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ducks Fall 6-2 in Rain Shortened Game - Akron RubberDucks
- Five-Run Fifth Inning Sinks Sea Dogs 8-2 - Portland Sea Dogs
- LeMahieu Rehabs, Jones Homers, Vargas Shines in Extra-Inning Loss at Richmond Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Jebb Drives in Two in Rain-Shortened Win - Altoona Curve
- Cruz's Multi-Homer Game Highlights Doubleheader Split - Erie SeaWolves
- Watson Matches Career-High with Seven Innings of Scoreless Ball - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Hang on against Reading for Thirds Straight Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Fightin Phils Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- May 2, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats Fall in Third Extra Innings Bout with Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.