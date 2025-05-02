Baysox Walked-off for Second Straight Night in 10 Innings

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a walk-off for a second consecutive game by a final score of 8-7 in 10 innings against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Friday night from Dunkin' Park.

Chesapeake (11-14) trailed 6-3 after six innings but pulled within a run in the seventh on a two-run homer by Creed Willems. The Orioles No. 12 prospect struck again in the ninth off Hartford right-hander Collin Baumgartner (W, 1-1) with a one out, game-tying opposite field solo homer for his second homer of the game and his fourth of the season. It's Willems' first multi-homer game of the season and the second of his career.

On the first pitch of the top of the 10th, Noelberth Romero grounded a go-ahead RBI single into left field to score Anthony Servideo from second to give the Baysox a 7-6 lead. Romero also homered for the first time this season in the fifth with a solo homer against Hartford starting right-hander Jack Mahoney.

With the Baysox ahead by one in the bottom of the 10th, Hartford's (16-8) Jose Cordova hit a one out, walk-off two-run homer off right-hander Preston Johnson (L, 1-2) to clinch Hartford's fifth straight win and this week's series over Chesapeake.

Willems, Douglas Hodo III, and Tavian Josenberger all recorded two hits each with Willems driving in a game-high three RBI. Servideo also drove in a pair with a two-run single in the sixth. Jalen Vasquez collected a single in the fifth inning in his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen earlier in the afternoon.

Chesapeake has now lost a season-long five in a row.

Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm from Dunkin' Park. RHP Blake Adams is scheduled to start for the Yard Goats against a pitcher to be determined for the Baysox.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.