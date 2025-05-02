Ponies Take Game One, Drop Game Two to Split Friday Doubleheader in Erie

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-10) split a doubleheader against the Erie SeaWolves (16-9) on Friday night at UPMC Park. The two teams have split the first four games of the series.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 4, Seawolves 1

The Rumble Ponies belted a trio of RBI doubles and Nolan McLean (3-1) pitched six scoreless frames to win the first game of the doubleheader. William Lugo got the Ponies on the board with an RBI double off the high wall in left in the fourth inning, his third RBI hit over the last two games.

In the fifth, Jett Williams and Nick Lorusso hit a pair of doubles that extended the Ponies lead to 3-0. In the sixth, Yonny Hernandez' RBI single to left extended the lead to 4-0. Lorusso finished the game 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored, reaching base three times.

McLean tied his career-high for innings pitched in a start, earning the win and dropping his ERA to 1.37 on the season. It is the second time he has gone six innings in a start this year.

Game Two: SeaWolves 3, Rumble Ponies 0

After Binghamton starter Jonathan Pintaro retired the first nine batters he faced, Trei Cruz hit the first of his two solo home runs on the night to lead off the fourth to put Erie on the board. Cruz would add another homer in the sixth to extend Erie's lead to 3-0.

Pintaro (0-2) took the loss despite allowing just two runs and three hits over four and two thirds innings. Erie starter Garrett Burhenn (3-0) allowed just two hits over five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. He combined with two relievers for a three-hit shutout.

Jett Williams led off the game with a single and added a double in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

The series continues Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 1:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: With a double in each game, Williams now has seven on the year...Alex Ramírez finished 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in game one...Binghamton had four doubles in the first game...D'Andre Smith made a tremendous diving catch in right in the fifth inning of game two in his Double-A debut.

##Rumble Ponies##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.