Jebb Drives in Two in Rain-Shortened Win

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Alessandro Ercolani tossed four innings of one-run ball, and the Curve offense scored six times on eight hits before the rains chased the teams from the field after the sixth inning on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The rain-shortened win, 6-2, for the Curve over the Akron RubberDucks pushed their record to 13-12 and drew them even, 2-2, in the week-long series with the RubberDucks.

Ercolani finished off four innings for his second straight start and permitted just one run on five hits and no walks. Ercolani finished his outing with his fourth strikeout and stranded a runner in scoring position in three of his four frames on the bump.

The Curve took the lead with three runs in the third inning against Akron starter Rodney Boone. With men at first and third, Mike Jarvis stole second base (the first of five in the game for Altoona), and Shawn Ross scampered home with the tying run on a throwing error by Akron's catcher. Mitch Jebb drove in two with a hustle double to left center field and opened a 3-1 lead for the Curve.

Nick Cimillo hammered his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead for the Curve.

Jaden Woods earned the win for Altoona, allowing one unearned run in 1.2 innings of relief. Woods struck out four before leaving after an error and two hits in the sixth inning. Valentin Linarez allowed one inherited run to score but struck out Travis Bazzana to strand the bases loaded in the top of the sixth.

The Curve scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. With two runners on and two out in the inning, Termarr Johnson dropped down a bunt, and reached first base as the throw got away into right field: allowing Nick Cimillo and Mike Jarvis to score.

The heavy rain chased the teams from the field after the end of the sixth inning before it was eventually called as an official game after a 1:15 delay.

The Curve continue their series on Saturday evening against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. LHP Hunter Barco takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Tommy Mace on the mound for Akron. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.

Saturday's game will air live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with former Pirates outfielder Alex Presley joining the broadcast.

