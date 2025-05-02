May 2, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

EXTRA INNINGS WIN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE The Sea Dogs won in the tenth innings last night, 5-3 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In the top of the third inning, Caden Rose laced a triple into the left field corner then scored on an RBI single by Karson Simas and Portland led, 1-0. New Hampshire tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Robert Brooks, driving home Alex De Jesus. The Sea Dogs took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning with two outs. Simas drew a walk and scored on an RBI double by Mikey Romero and Portland led, 2-1. Charles McAdoo blasted his first home run of the year for New Hampshire in the bottom of the eighth inning, tying the game 2-2 and sending it to extra innings. In the top of the tenth inning, Romero drove home Rose, the runner placed at second base, with his second hit of the ballgame. Jhostynxon Garcia then worked a walk. Ronald Rosario lifted a two-run single to centerfield and the Sea Dogs led, 5-2.

SEA DOGS STRIKE FIRST In each of the first four games so far in the series, the Sea Dogs have always scored first. Portland has outscored the Fisher Cats this year 39 to 25.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 2.0 scoreless innings in game two of the doubleheader. Through his last five games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 6.1 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking four and striking out 13.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding a fourteen-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .327 (17-for-52) with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI. He has also scored fourteen runs and has drawn nine walks.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, tied with the Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 1.5 game out of first place. The Sea Dogs, Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies are are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in fourth place, 4.5 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 2, 2019 - Dustin Pedroia begins a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Sea Dogs, his first action in Portland since 2005. Pedroia goes 0-for-3 against Binghamton at Hadlock Field. In six games with the Sea Dogs, Pedroia went 4-for-18, RBI.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on April 23rd vs Reading and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three. He last faced the Fisher Cats on April 9th in Portland. He pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Wehunt gave up a two-run home run to Peyton Williams.

