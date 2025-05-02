Fightin Phils Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Harrisburg

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (6-17) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (12-13) 6-4 in the fourth game of the series.

The Harrisburg Senators took the early lead in the top of the first. Nick Schnell doubled on a sharp fly ball to center field and then advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Jordan Dissin. Yohandy Morales doubled and scored Schnell and the Senators were up 1-0.

Harrisburg extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning with a lead-off solo home run, putting the Senators up 0-2. A sac fly from Maxwell Romero Jr. scored Jeremy De La Rosa, who doubled earlier in the inning. The scoring continued for the Senators when Viandel Pena hit a solo home run to left field. Phillip Glasser singled and Nick Schnell came in and hit a two-run home run. This finished out the Senators' scoring and they were up 6-0.

The Fightin Phils had a late push in the bottom of the ninth as both Felix Reyes and Keaton Anthony were on base. Trent Farquhar singled and Reyes scored. Jordan Dissin followed with his own single and Anthony scored. Dissin continued to advance to second due to a throwing error by Viandel Pena. Luis Verdugo had a single that scored Farquhar and the Fightin Phils closed the gap, 6-4.

The final push was unfortunately not enough for Reading as Harrisburg won it 6-4. Kyle Luckham (W, 2-1) came away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Gabe Mosser will start for Reading and RHP Miguel Gomez will be on the mound for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Saturday will feature fireworks, thanks to Adams and Associates. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascots & Characters Meet & Greet Autograph & Photo Session for ALL Kids at 4 p.m., presented by ROG Orthodontics.

