May 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FISHER CATS WIN ON FRIDAY NIGHT The Sea Dogs fell 8-2 last night to the Fisher Cats. RJ Schreck crushed his first home run of the year in the bottom of the third inning, and the Fisher Cats led 1-0. The Fisher Cats plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a one-out single by Jacob Sharp, Ryan McCarty then worked a walk. Sharp scored on an RBI single by Peyton Williams and then McCarty came home on a wild pitch putting the Fisher Cats ahead, 2-0. Cade Doughty laced a two-run single to centerfield extending New Hampshire's lead, 4-0. The final run of the inning scored on a Dasan Brown RBI single. New Hampshire would score their final runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sharp and Schreck reached on back-to-back singles. A wild pitch by Yovanny Cruz allowed Schreck to score then Peyton Williams hit a sacrifice fly to left field driving home Sharp. Blaze Jordan blasted his first home run of season for Portland in the top of the ninth inning with one out.

SEA DOGS FALL OUT OF FIRST PLACE With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats. Portland has spent just six games this year in second place of the division.

BLAZE BOMB Blaze Jordan blasted his first home run of the year in the ninth inning in last night's loss. He now has 15 RBI on the year and leads the team in that category.He also leads the team with six doubles.

PATIENCE PAYS OFF Jhostynxon Garcia leads the Sea Dogs with 16 walks and is second on the team with runs (15). On the other side, Garcia has struck out 18 time in 69 at bats.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 2.0 scoreless innings in game two of the doubleheader. Through his last five games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 6.1 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking four and striking out 13.

ROMERO'S STREAK ENDS Mikey Romero's fourteen-game on base streak came to an end last night. During that time he hit .327 (17-for-52) with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI. He has also scored fourteen runs and has drawn nine walks.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 3, 2005 - David Murphy singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 4-1, 11 inning win in the completion of the previous night's suspended game against New Britain.

ON THE MOUND RHP Tyler Uberstine will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in the first game of today's doubleheader. He last pitched on April 24th against Reading and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. He faced the Fisher Cats on April 10th in Portland and pitched 4.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out a season-high eight batters.

