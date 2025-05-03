Whitman, Gates Take No-Hit Bid into Ninth in Squirrels' Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Joe Whitman threw six perfect innings to pick up his first Double-A win as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Somerset Patriots, 4-1, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (8-18) took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning and picked up their third straight win over the Patriots (11-15).

Whitman (Win, 1-3) set a career high with 10 strikeouts and retired all 18 batters he faced on 70 pitches.

Justin Wishkoski belted a two-run homer in the fifth against Somerset starter Trent Sellers (Loss, 0-1) to give Richmond a 2-0 lead. It was his first homer this year.

Devin Mann homered for the second consecutive game, sending a two-run shot to left in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Evan Gates (Save, 1) entered in the seventh and walked Dylan Jasso to open the frame before recording a pair of strikeouts. On the second strikeout, Zach Morgan picked off Jasso at first to end the inning.

Gates retired all three batters in the eighth and worked a groundout to start the ninth before Alexander Vargas hit a double to break up the no-hit bid. Vargas scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Antonio Gomez.

The Flying Squirrels were two outs shy of pitching the first nine-inning no-hitter for a Richmond team in The Diamond since it opened in 1985. The only nine-inning no-hitter in the ballpark's history was thrown by Steve Curry of the Pawtucket Red Sox against the Richmond Braves in 1987. Visiting teams have also thrown two seven-inning no-hitters at The Diamond.

The only no-hitter at The Diamond for a home team was a seven-inning game in 2013 pitched by Jack Snodgrass, who was making his Double-A debut, and Daryl Maday. The last nine-inning no-hitter at home was pitched by Mickey Mahler at Parker Field for the Richmond Braves in 1977.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (0-3, 7.53) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Star Wars Day at The Diamond. The team will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Science Museum of Virginia. The auction closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is open now at StarWarsJersey.givesmart.com.

