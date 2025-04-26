Yard Goats Lose 4-3 in New Jersey

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots scored three runs in the sixth inning and came from behind to beat the Yard Goats 4-3 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Yard Goats scored the first three runs of the game and had a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning before the Patriots rallied with an RBI single by New York Yankees slugger DJ LeMahieu and two-run single by Cole Gabrielson. Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney pitched well in five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Hartford Shortstop Jose Torres hit his team-leading fourth homer and Jose Cordova had a pair of hits to raise his average to .382. The road trip concludes tomorrow afternoon and the Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday.

The Yard Goats scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning off Somerset starter Edgar Barclay. Jose Torres led off the inning with a solo homer to left field to make it 1-0. Hartford then loaded the bases with a single, double and hit batsman. Dyan Jorge followed with a walk and Jose Cordova scored to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats added a run in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, as Cordova doubled home Kyle Karros who led off the inning with a single and then stole second base. Hartford starter Jack Mahoney was sharp and allowed just one over five innings of work. He retired the final six batters, including the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings and left with a 3-1 lead.

Somerset scored three runs in the sixth inning off reliever Carson Skipper. Christopher Familia led off the inning with a double and later scored on LeMahiue's RBI single to make it a 3-2 game. After Skipper struck out Yankees prospect Spencer Jones for the second out, Rafael Flores doubled to put runners at second at third base. Cole Gabrielson followed with a two-run single to right field, scoring LeMahieu and Flores giving Somerset a 4-3 lead. Patriots reliever Will Brian worked three scoreless for the win and Harrison Cohen got the final out for the save.

The Yard Goats conclude the six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Trent Sellers will start for the Patriots. The game will be broadcast on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

Patriots 4, Yard Goats 3

WP: Will Brian (1-0)

LP: Carson Skipper (1-1)

S: Harrison Cohen (1)

