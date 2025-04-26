Sea Dogs Rained Out on Saturday

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Saturday, April 26th at 1:00 PM against the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made-up the next time the Reading Fightin Phils visit Portland the week of May 20-25, with the exact date to be determined.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's postponed game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The Most Improved Student ceremony scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 8th.

Saturday's Bark in the Park game, presented by Mainely Veterinary Dentistry, will be rescheduled for a date to be announced. The next scheduled Bark in the Park game is Sunday, May 11th.

Fans with ticket questions can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the third postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season.

The Sea Dogs conclude the series on Sunday at 1:00 PM at Delta Dental Park.

