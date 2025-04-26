Curve Bullpen Tosses Seven Scoreless in Extra Inning Defeat

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, MD - Four Curve relievers combined to throw seven scoreless innings after starter Alessandro Ercolani lasted four innings, but the Chesapeake Baysox outlasted the Curve, 4-3, in 12 innings on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona's offense had several opportunities for big innings, particularly in the tenth inning, but could only muster three runs. With two outs in the third, Termarr Johnson walked and then moved up to second on a solid single from Mitch Jebb. Sammy Siani followed with a long three-run homer to right-center on the very next pitch to take a 3-2 lead for Altoona.

The Baysox offense swatted two solo homers off Ercolani in the second inning and added another in the third when Creed Willems tied the game. Ercolani allowed just one baserunner besides the three homers and struck out four in a season-long four innings.

Jarod Bayless tossed three scoreless frames in his team debut, allowing two hits and one walk. Wilkin Ramos danced around three walks in the eighth and put a zero on the board before Justin Meis tossed two dominant innings of relief to keep the game tied and send it to the 11th. Jaden Woods added a scoreless inning in the 11th before surrendering a sac bunt and sac fly to Tavian Josenberger to allow the game-winning run to cross home in the 12th.

Altoona pitchers combined to allow only five hits in the defeat. Mitch Jebb paced the Curve offense with three hits, Jack Brannigan and Jase Bowen also added multi-hit games in the defeat.

The Curve wrap up their series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday night. LHP Hunter Barco takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Chayce McDermott on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

