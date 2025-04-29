Pitchers Dominate Despite Rain in 10-2 Win

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - After a 1:48 rain delay in the second inning that knocked both starting pitchers from the game, the Curve bullpen picked up 13 strikeouts in a 10-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks.

The Curve offense banged out ten runs on 12 hits and drew six walks in the victory, led by Sammy Siani who tripled twice. Mike Jarvis picked up three hits and drove in a pair and his double play partner, Jack Brannigan also tripled home a run in the win.

Akron scored a single run in each of their first two innings at the plate, but their bats went quiet after the rain delay. Jaden Woods began the bullpen domination with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and picked up three strikeouts without allowing a baserunner.

Valentin Linarez earned the win with two hitless frames of relief, earning three strikeouts of his own. Cy Nielson followed Linarez with two scoreless innings of his own and struck out three. J.C. Flowers finished off the win with four strikeouts in two innings.

Altoona scored once in the fourth and four times in each the fifth and sixth inning. Siani's bases clearing triple in the sixth inning gave the Curve a 9-2 advantage.

The Curve continue their series on Wednesday night against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Austin Peterson on the mound for Akron. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.