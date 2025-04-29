April 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ANOTHER HEROIC WIN The Sea Dogs beat the Reading Fightin Phils 2-1 on Friday night, their fourth-straight win this week. Reading got the scoring started in the fourth inning. With one out, Keaton Anthony singled and then scored a batter later on an RBI double by Trent Farquhar which gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a walk by Jhostynxon Garcia, he scored on RBI single by Miller. Tyler Miller hit the walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Sea Dogs, 2-1.

IT'S MILLER TIME Tyler Miller drilled the walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Sea Dogs on Friday night. Miller finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Miller leads the Sea Dogs in home runs with four. In his last five games, he is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three home runs and six RBI. He has drawn one walk and has only struck out three times.

TOP DOGS ONCE AGAIN The Sea Dogs are in the top spot of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League after falling to second place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for second place, 0.5 game behind Portland. The Somerset Patriots and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied 4.0 games out of first place while the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 7.0 games behidn the Sea Dogs.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding a nine-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with two triples, a home run and two RBI. He has also scored nine runs and has drawn seven walks.

A LOT OF BASEBALL THIS WEEK IN THE GRANITE STATE Due to a postponement due to snow and one because of rain while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were in Portland, the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will be playing eight games in six days this week. They will have a doubleheader tomorrow, beginning at 5:05pm then another twin bill on Saturday starting at 2:05pm.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, LHP Hayden Mullins was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In four games (three starts) with the Greenville Drive, he was 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs in 17.0 innings while striking out 27.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 29, 2019 - Despite trailing 5-2 after the first inning, Portland scored five of the game's next six runs, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-6 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Brett Netzer and Marcus Wilson each hit their first Double-A homers.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this tonight. He last pitched on April 20th and tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out six. Early has not faced the New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season.

