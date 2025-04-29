Holton Homers Twice and Drives in Five as Erie Bashes Binghamton

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (15-7) bashed six home runs in a rain-shortened, 13-3 win in eight innings over Binghamton (12-9).

Before this outing, Binghamton starter Jack Wenninger had only allowed two earned runs in his first 20 innings of work. Erie put four runs up against him in the third inning when Trei Cruz and Jake Holton each blasted two-run home runs.

Binghamton cut Erie's lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Travis Swaggerty scored on Thayron Liranzo's passed ball against Erie starter Troy Melton.

Nick Lorusso's two-run homer in the fifth ended Melton's day and made it 4-3. Melton lasted 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Erie began to put the game away in the fifth inning. Wenninger departed with two on and two out. Holton, against new reliever Hunter Parsons, crushed his second homer of the game. The three-run shot made it 7-3 Erie.

Jim Jarvis mashed his first Double-A homer in the sixth, making it 8-3.

Max Anderson led off Erie's seventh inning with a solo homer against Daniel Juarez, making it 9-3. Later in the inning, Holton doubled for his fourth hit. After Chris Meyers walked, Roberto Campos notched a two-run double to extend the lead to 11-3. Eduardo Valencia followed with a two-run homer, giving Erie a five-run inning and a 13-3 lead.

After Yosber Sanchez turned in his second inning of hitless relief in the eighth, the game went into a rain delay and was later called final.

Troy Watson (1-1) won with scoreless relief for Erie. He beat Wenninger (4-1).

It was the first time Erie had homered six times in one game since May 27, 2023, when they accomplished the feat against Somerset at UPMC Park.

Erie and Binghamton continue the series at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday with Jaden Hamm on the mound for Erie.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.