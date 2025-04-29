Ponies Fall to SeaWolves in Series Opener in Erie

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-9) fell to the Erie SeaWolves 13-3 on Tuesday night in eight-innings in a rain-shortened series opener at UPMC Park. Erie hit six home runs on the evening, including two from Jake Holton.

Erie (15-7) got on the board in the bottom of the third with a pair of two-run homers from Trei Cruz and Holton off Binghamton starter Jack Wenninger (4-1) to take a 4-0 lead. After Binghamton scored on a passed ball to get on the board in the fourth, Nick Lorusso blasted a two-run homer to left center in the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-3. It was Lorusso's second home run of the year, and he now has driven in 11 runs this season.

The SeaWolves would respond with nine unanswered runs. In the fifth, Holton hit a three-run home run to left, his second of the night, making it 7-3 Erie. In the seventh, Max Anderson hit a solo shot and Eduardo Valencia hit a two-run homer as part of a five-run frame. Jim Jarvis also hit the first homer of his Double-A career in the sixth. Holton finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 5 RBIs.

The game went into a rain delay before the bottom of the eighth inning and was eventually called due to inclement weather.

The two teams continue the series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 12:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Lorusso, Nick Morabito, and Travis Swaggerty all finished with multi-hit games...Jett Williams reached base twice...The Rumble Ponies had nine hits on the night and the two teams combined for 22 in total...Erie scored 11 of their 13 runs via the home run.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.