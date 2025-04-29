Late Reading Rallies Come up Short in Game One Defeat to Harrisburg

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-15) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (10-12) 9-7 in the opening game of the series.

After two hitless innings for both teams, the Harrisburg Senators were the first on the board thanks to a solo home run from Daylen Lile in the top of the third inning, making it 1-0.

The Fightin Phils were able to tie it up in the bottom of the third after both Jordan Dissin and Robert Moore walked. Hendry Mendez stepped up and drove Dissin home with his double, bringing it 1-1.

The Senators quickly retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Yohandy Morales singled on a ground ball and Cayden Wallace followed up with a double, putting runners at second and third for the Senators. Harrisburg capitalized on that with a line drive double from Carlos De La Cruz that scored both Morales and Wallace. Phillip Glasser helped extend their lead with an RBI double and Harrisburg found themselves up 4-1.

The large lead did not last long for Harrisburg when, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Leandro Pineda made it to first base on a walk. Trent Farquhar was up next and hit a two-run home run. Not only was that Farquhar's first home run of the season, this was also his first Double-A home run which chipped away at Harrisburg's lead, making it 4-3.

Nick Shnell singled on a ground ball in the top of the fifth inning and continued to steal second base. Cayden Wallace singled to center field and scored Wallace. Harrisburg led 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Luis Verdugo had a solo lead-off home run and cut down Harrisburg's lead 5-4.

With the game within one in the top of the seventh, Daylen Lile doubled on a line drive to left field for the Senators. Yohandy Morales came in with a double of his own and scored Lile. Morales went to steal second and, thanks to a sac fly from Cayden Wallace, ran home making it 7-4.

Going into the bottom of the seventh down by three, Reading cut their deficit starting with a ground ball single from Hendry Mendez. A wild pitch from Luke Young allowed Mendez to advance to second. Keaton Anthony delivered an RBI double, scoring Mendez and Reading was now only down 7-5.

Harrisburg went hitless in the top of the eighth and Reading took advantage. Jordan Dissin singled on a sharp line drive to left field. Robert Moore had a sacrifice bunt but made it to second due to a throwing error from Junior Santos. Dissin advanced to third. Dissin ran home after a passed ball by C.J. Stubbs and the game was within one, 7-6. Hendry Mendez came in with a sac fly and Robert Moore scored and the game was tied 7-7.

The tie was short lived as Harrisburg took the plate in the top of the ninth as Nick Schnell singled on a ground ball to left field. Yohandy Morales came in with a two-run home run and the Senators took the lead 9-7.

The Fightin Phils were unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth and the Senators took game one. Junior Santos (W, 1-1) came away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Moises Chace will start for Reading and RHP Hyun-il Choi will be on the mound for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Wednesday features an unused ticket game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is the first Tasting Festival on the Deck this season, presented by Classic-Harley Davidson. Friday is Fiesta Friday and fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. Saturday will also feature fireworks, thanks to Adams and Associates. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascots & Characters Meet & Greet Autograph & Photo Session for ALL Kids at 4 p.m., presented by ROG Orthodontics. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.