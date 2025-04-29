Season-High Five Home Runs Power Somerset over Richmond Tuesday

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots on his way home

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday by a score of 7-3.

The Patriots set a season-high with five home runs, which were all solo shots. Somerset's lineup also collected a season-high 15 hits. Somerset hit five home runs as a team for the first time since 6/7/24 vs. HFD.

RHP Brendan Beck (4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K) threw a season high in pitches, strikes, and strikeouts in his fourth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

At the conclusion of the game, Beck is second in the Eastern League in AVG (.149), third in WHIP (0.67) and fourth in ERA (0.93). After allowing a sacrifice fly in the second inning, Beck's scoreless streak to begin his Double-A career ended at 16.1 IP spanning four starts. Beck has allowed two earned runs across 19.1 innings this season.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his second win of the season in his team-leading ninth appearance out of the bullpen.

3B Dylan Jasso (3-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) crushed his first multi-home run game at the Double-A level.

Jasso became the second player on the Patriots to tally a multi-home run game (Jones, 2x). He has hit two home runs in a game for the third time in his career, with the first two occurrences coming with Single-A Tampa. With five home runs on the season, Jasso tied Rafael Flores for the second most home runs on the team and entered a six-way tie for third in the Eastern League.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, K) blasted his eighth home run of the season in the third inning.

Jones continues to pace the Eastern League with eight home runs. Jones is second in Minor League Baseball, one home run shy of tying the Minor League lead.

1B Tyler Hardman (4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R, K) led the team in hits and collected three legs of the cycle.

The performance marked Hardman's third career four-hit game and his first since 7/28/23 vs. BOW.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-5, HR, RBI, R, 2 K) hit his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning at an exit velocity of 109.6 mph and an estimated distance of 434 feet.

Flores has hits in ten of his last eleven games over which he is 15-for-44 (.341/.348/.659) with 11 RBI, 8 R, and 8 XBH. Flores leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 19 RBI this season, which ranks third in the Eastern League.

