Hunter Barco Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

April 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Curve left-hander Hunter Barco has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 21-27 after a strong week against the Chesapeake Baysox.

Barco made two starts last week and stretched his scoreless inning streak to 20.2 innings to begin the season, the longest scoreless inning streak by a Curve pitcher since Jared Lakind set a franchise record with 25.1 innings in 2016. Barco struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits and two walks in his two appearances this week against Chesapeake.

Barco began his outing on Sunday with five consecutive strikeouts and he struck out eight of the ten hitters he faced in the Curve's 4-1 victory over the Baysox.

The lefty is one of two qualified Double-A pitchers with a 0.00 ERA this season. He currently ranks first in Double-A in WHIP (0.63), tied for third in strikeouts (30), and has only allowed nine hits over 20.2 innings, the least by any pitcher with at least five starts.

The 24-year-old was the Pirates 2nd round draft pick in 2022 out of the University of Florida and is seen as the No. 7 overall prospect in Pittsburgh's system by MLB Pipeline.

Barco is the first Curve pitcher since Bubba Chandler last summer to earn the league's weekly award.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday to host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:00 p.m. Barco is slated to start Saturday afternoon's game against the RubberDucks.

