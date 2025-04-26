Baysox Walk Off Curve in 12 Innings on Saturday Night

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 4-3 in 12 innings on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium in front of a season-high crowd of 8,061.

Chesapeake (11-9) took the first lead of the game in the second inning on a pair of solo homers by Douglas Hodo III and Adam Retzbach against Altoona starting right-hander Alessandro Ercolani. The homer by Hodo extended his on-base streak to 16 games while Retzbach has now homered in back-to-back games.

Altoona (10-10) answered in the third on a three-run homer from Sammy Siani off Chesapeake starting right-hander Levi Wells to take a 3-2 lead.

In his first Double-A start, Wells threw a career-high five innings and allowed the three runs on six hits over one walk and five strikeouts in a no decision.

Creed Willems tied the score in the bottom of the third with his second homer of the season with a solo shot to right center off Ercolani. The homer extended the Orioles' No. 12 prospect's hit streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 15 games.

Neither side scored again for eight and a half consecutive innings as both bullpens held strong forcing extra innings for the first time this season. For Chesapeake, right-handers Houston Roth, Daniel Lloyd, Gerald Ogando and Yaqui Rivera (W, 1-0) combined for seven shutout innings and 10 strikeouts. For Altoona, Jarod Bayless, Wilkin Ramos and Justin Meis combined for six shutout innings.

In the bottom of the 12th, Noelberth Romero bunted Anthony Servideo to third base, setting up the stage for Tavian Josenberger. Against the left-hander Jaden Woods (L, 3-2), Josenberger flied one deep enough into center field to score Servideo and win the game for the Baysox.

Chesapeake has now won eight one-run games this season which continues to lead all Double-A and Eastern League clubs.

Chesapeake concludes its six-game homestand against Altoona tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Chayce McDermott is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start for the Baysox against LHP Hunter Barco for the Curve.

