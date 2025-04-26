Anderson and Valencia Power Erie to Series Win

The SeaWolves (14-6) secured a series win with an 8-3 win over Harrisburg (8-12).

Harrisburg got the early lead against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn when Joe Naranjo tripled with one out in the second and scored on a single by Carlos De La Cruz.

The Senators followed the same script in the third by Daylen Lile hit a one-out triple and scored on a single by Nick Schnell, making it 2-0.

Harrisburg starter Dustin Saenz started the game with three perfect innings. Trei Cruz opened the fourth with a single. Max Anderson followed with a double, sending Cruz to third. Thayron Liranzo then tied the game with a two-run double. Later in the inning, Roberto Campos singled home Liranzo, giving Erie a 3-2 lead.

Naranjo's solo homer against Burhenn in the fourth tied the game at 3-3.

In the fifth, Erie regained the lead on Anderson's two-run home run. The blast was Anderson's second home run against Saenz this season, and it gave Erie a 5-3 lead.

Burhenn turned in five strong innings. He allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and struck out a season-high seven batters.

Erie extended the lead in the sixth inning on Eduardo Valencia's bases-loaded single against Miguel Gomez, making it 6-3.

Valencia hammered a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Luke Young, extending the Erie lead to 8-3.

Dylan Smith and Drew Sommers each turned in two scoreless innings of relief.

Burhenn (2-0) earned the win over Saenz (1-2).

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. as Joseph Montalvo pitches against a rehabbing Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka.

